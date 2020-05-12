Iraq and Kuwait are to cooperate in the future to develop boxing in both nations, by sharing planning and training programmes.

The neighbouring nations will look to collaborate more once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, with plans to boost the relationship between the country's boxing organisations through meetings and information.

In March, the Iraqi Boxing Federation attended the 2020 Asia-Oceania Boxing Olympic Qualification Tournament in Amman in Jordan, but failed to win any quota places for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Iraq sent one boxer to each of the previous two Olympics, with Ahmad Abdul-Karim losing in the first round at London 2012 and Waheed Abdul-Ridha losing in the first round at Rio 2016.

The nation has not won a medal at the Asian Games in boxing since 1986 and continues to look to develop the sport.

The Kuwait Boxing Federation recently returned from suspension, with the nation returning to the sport at the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Bangkok last year.

It then held the ASBC Asian Schoolboys Boxing Championships, with Kuwait also hosting the 2020 Arab Junior Boxing Championships before the pandemic.

Kuwait's National Olympic Committee and other sporting bodies in the country had previously been suspended due to Government interference, causing the nation to miss the 2016 Olympics and forcing athletes to compete under the Olympic banner.

In 1990, Iraq invaded and annexed Kuwait which sparked the Gulf War conflict.