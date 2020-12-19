Asian Games to include esports on medal programme for first time at Hangzhou 2022

Esports is to be an Asian Games medal sport for the first time at Hangzhou 2022, after the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) General Assembly approved its place on the programme.

Breaking will also be a medal sport for the first time in Hangzhou.

There are set to be six esports medal events at the next edition of the Asian Games, with the Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF) overseeing the competition.

"This isn't only a success story for AESF alone - but the esports community as a whole," AESF President Kenneth Fok declared.

"Our past successes are rightfully celebrated but we always look forward to bigger and better achievements.

"Seeing esports returning to the Asian Games in 2022 is a great landmark to achieve following years of hard work and commitment.

"A special you to the OCA for entrusting us with this honour and we promise to make the best out of this opportunity."

At the 2018 Asian Games, esports was a demonstration sport, and it first appeared as a medal sport at an OCA event when it was on the programme of the Macau 2007 Asian Indoor Games.

AESF President Kenneth Fok has welcomed esports being upgraded to a medal event for Hangzhou 2022 ©Getty Images

It was a demonstration sport at the Ashgabat 2017 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG), and will be on the full programme for the next AIMAG in Thailand in 2021.

Haider Farman, the OCA's Asian Games director, expressed hope that esports would add value to the Games.

"It will be a great honour for everybody to have you participating in these Asian Games as players, as officials and technical officials," said Farman.

"I hope that electronic sports will add value to the Asian Games - and I am sure it will in the future, during the Asian Games 2022 and even beyond.

"We are looking forward to cooperating with the AESF during the Asian Games and before."

Hangzhou 2022 is set to take place from September 10 to 25 in 2022 and will feature 482 events across 40 sports.