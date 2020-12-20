The Organising Committee of the upcoming Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games are creating campaigns in preparation for volunteer recruitment for the event, with less than two years to go.

Recently, the city of Hangzhou launched the Asian Games City Volunteer Service Campaign in Fuyang, coinciding with International Volunteer Day.

During the launch ceremony, the Hangzhou Committee of the Chinese Communist Youth League released the first batch of Asian Games "V" stops, where volunteer services will be provided to domestic and foreign guests, athletes and tourists during the preparation and hosting of the Games.

There will be 55 of these sites across the city's key transportations, scenic spots, museums, medical institutions, squares and commercial blocks.

On the same day of the launch, the Fuyang district of the city established eight volunteer service teams, featuring medical support, emergency rescue, foreign language service and city tour guides.

These volunteers are mainly local residents of Fuyang.

"The Hangzhou Asian Games is not only a sports event for athletes, but also connects with our daily lives," said Chen Xinxin, a 30-year-old teacher at the Fuyang Youth and Children's Centre.

Volunteers in Hangzhou are currently being recruited in the run-up to the Games ©Getty Images

Chen will serve as a member of the foreign language service team and looks to now improve her interpretation skills in the build-up to the Games.

A mobilisation scheme later took place which attracted large numbers of volunteers from the general public and universities too.

Hangzhou 2022 organisers are set to launch a global appeal for Games volunteers in May 2021, according to Li Lianping, director of the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games Organising Committee Volunteers Department.

They added that the total number of volunteers for the Asian Games and Asian Para Games is expected to reach 70,000 people.

All volunteers must have a clean criminal record, be at least 18 years old by September 1 2022, have basic skills of knowledge of volunteering, be able to communicate in Chinese or English and be available for continuous service during the Games.

There are more than 3.4 million registered volunteers in Hangzhou, accounting for more than 33 per cent of the city's permanent residents.

Hangzhou 2022 is currently scheduled from September 10 to 25 2022.