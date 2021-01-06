Birmingham 2022 chief executive Ian Reid insists he is "comfortable" providing athletes with a platform to express themselves after the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) said it would be open to anti-racism protests.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is under increasing pressure to relax its rules and allow competitors to demonstrate at venues and on the podium at the Games.

Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter states: "No kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas."

Reid said the CGF leadership was "a bit more flexible" than the IOC after David Grevemberg, the organisation’s chief executive, said "we are comfortable with the uncomfortable conversation" surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement.

"We are the Organising Committee so we operate under the rules set out by the CGF," Reid told insidethegames.

"We will follow whatever guidance they give us.

"From the feedback I have had and looking at the press coverage as well, David has got quite a clear position in being a bit more flexible than the Olympic rules in relation to athletes being able to express themselves.

"They will put in place that framework and we will follow that, but I think there is a bit more flexibility here.

"Listening to David speak about it, the whole partnership in Birmingham certainly supports that approach and we are absolutely comfortable with providing that flexibility and platform for athletes to express themselves."

CGF chief executive David Grevemberg is in favour of athletes showing their support to causes such as the Black Lives Matter movement ©Getty Images

The Black Lives Matter movement came to prominence last year following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck in the United States.

It prompted a wave of activism in sport with athletes showing their support for the Black Lives Matter movement by taking the knee on the field.

Speaking in June last year, Grevemberg admitted athletes would not face punishment for demonstrating at Birmingham 2022, insisting competitors must be allowed a voice.

"People say are we opening Pandora’s box but no, we are respecting people’s rights to voice opinions," Grevemberg said.

"The Black Lives Matter movement is challenging all institutions to really look introspectively at what we can do to be more fair, more free, have better equality and have better systems of justice that look after people.

"Sport is no different.

"We are comfortable with the uncomfortable conversation and we need to embrace it.

"We maybe have more responsibility because of the shared history of the Commonwealth so we need to find solutions that don’t build walls but rather build bridges."

Premier League footballers take the knee in support of Black Lives Matter before matches ©Getty Images

The Commonwealth Games, which was previously called the British Empire Games, has also faced criticism over its links with colonialism.

Kehinde Andrews, professor of Black Studies at Birmingham City University, branded the Games as a "metaphor for empire".

Aftab Rahman, founding director of charity Legacy WM, also highlighted the Games’ failure to properly address its history, claiming the event was a reminder of a "bloody past".

But, speaking in July last year, Grevemberg confirmed a truth and reconciliation plan would be in place for Birmingham 2022 and said the CGF was holding "regular conversations" about the connection with the British Empire.

According to Reid, Birmingham 2022 is also looking to redress the diversity balance on its Board in a bid to become "much more reflective of the region".