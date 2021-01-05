Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has said he would "like to live to see Hungary hosting the Olympics".

Hungary is yet to host an Olympics despite the capital of Budapest bidding for the event in 1916, 1920, 1936, 1944 and 1960.

Indeed, the country has had the most bids for the Summer Games among nations which have failed to win at least once.

Budapest was also in the mix to bid for the 2024 Olympics but pulled out of the race due to local opposition, calls for a referendum and political divisions.

In an interview with Nemzeti Sport, Orbán spoke about his desire to see an Olympic Games in Hungary.

"I’d like to live to see Hungary hosting the Olympics - which we would have achieved by 2032 had it not been for the domestic coup," he said, referring to the petition for a referendum led by civil organisation Momentum Movement.

Orbán also revealed plans to restructure the country's Formula One track and build an ice hockey centre, pentathlon facilities, and a kayaking academy.

In 2019, State Secretary for Budapest Balázs Fürjes played down talks of another Hungarian bid for the Olympic Games.

Budapest hosted the World Urban Games in 2019 ©Getty Images

Fürjes' comments came after Budapest was awarded the 2027 World Aquatics Championships, the latest in a line of high-profile events to be given to the city.

After hosting the 2017 World Aquatics Championships, Budapest staged the 2018 World Wrestling Championships and 2019 World Table Tennis Championships.

Later that year the city welcomed the inaugural World Urban Games, a multi-sport event launched by the Global Association of International Sports Federations.

Budapest is also set to host matches at the new Puskás Aréna during this year's UEFA European Championship, postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and has been awarded the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

The International Judo Federation World Championships will be held in the capital next year with tennis' revamped Fed Cup finals being staged there until 2023.

In 2024, the Short Course World Swimming Championships will be staged in the Budapest.