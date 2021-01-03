Italy and China agree to support each other in hosting 2022 and 2026 Winter Olympic Games

China and Italy have agreed to support each other in hosting the Beijing 2022 and Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

The agreement came during the 10th meeting of the China-Italy Government Committee, attended virtually by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio.

It marked the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Italy.

The two countries decided to increase collaboration in a number of areas, including space and sport.

In particular, China and Italy agreed to support each other in the hosting of the two upcoming Winter Olympic Games.

The support from Italy for Beijing 2022 is particularly significant after politicians from a number of countries have called for a boycott of the Games.

Politicians from Britain, Australia and the United States have called for a boycott due to the alleged human rights abuse in Hong Kong and of Uyghur Muslims.

Preparations for the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games are in the early stages ©Getty Images

The United Nations estimates that at least one million Uyghurs and other indigenous Muslims have been detained in "counterextremism centres" in Xinjiang.

A coalition representing Tibetan, Uyghur, Hong Kong and Chinese Democracy groups held a meeting with International Olympic Committee (IOC) officials in October as they called for the 2022 Games to be moved over the allegations.

Students for a Free Tibet, We The Hongkongers, International Tibet Network, World Uyghur Congress, and Humanitarian China/China Against the Death Penalty were among the organisations represented in the coalition.

Preparations for Beijing 2022 are reportedly on track despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, while Milan-Cortina 2026 is in the early stages of organisation.

Italy was only awarded the Games in June 2019 after its bid defeated a Swedish entry from Stockholm-Åre by 47 votes to 34 at the IOC Session in Lausanne.

Beijing is set to host the Winter Olympics from February 4 to 20 2022, before Milan-Cortina is scheduled to hold the event from February 6 to 22 2026.