Cortina 2021 Organising Committee President Alessandro Benetton hopes the Alpine World Ski Championships can serve as a preparation event for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and benefit the area's youth.

Cortina d’Ampezzo is due to host the World Championships from February 7 to 21 next year.

The Italian venue was the sole bidder to host the 2021 edition of the World Championships, having been unsuccessful in its attempts to host the 2013 and 2019 editions.

Organisers have vowed to deliver a safe event amid the coronavirus pandemic, as well as seeking to promote Cortina and Italy’s sporting tradition, despite at one stage request the World Championships be postponed until 2022 because of the coronavirus crisis.

Benetton told SkiRacing.com that he hopes the event aids preparations for the Olympic Games and provides a boost for young people.

"This is some sort of preparation for the Olympic Games 2026," Benetton said.

"I think the real legacy that we’re leaving is the condition of the people and local community that there can be a future for the younger generations.

"I’m trying to do my part in giving back through this chairmanship of the Organising Committee.

"But also trying to recreate an enthusiasm for the younger generations and young entrepreneurs, that need to believe even if the situation is negative and things look terrible, you must have the courage and see the glass half-full."

Cortina will host the 2026 Winter Olympics with Milan ©Getty Images

Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo were awarded the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games last year.

Cortina d'Ampezzo previously hosted the Winter Olympics in 1956, but Milan has never before staged an Olympic Games.

Italy last hosted the Winter Olympics in 2006 in Turin.

Milan Cortina 2026 has insisted the Olympics and Paralympics "will leave a positive legacy well beyond 2026", and are still predicting a budget surplus come the end of the Games.

The Olympics are scheduled to take place from February 6 to 22 in 2026.

The Paralympics are then due to be held from March 6 to 15.