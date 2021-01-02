The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) has waived membership fees for its National Federations this year in response to the coronavirus crisis.

The Administrative Council of the ISSF decided to scrap the $500 (£366/€412) fee in 2021 "due to the unprecedented situation amid the 2020 pandemic", which has caused significant financial issues across sport.

The ISSF is one of the few Olympic International Federations able to forego such income as its President, billionaire Vladimir Lisin, is one of Russia's richest men.

Members of the ISSF agreed to lower the fee by a two-thirds from $1,500 (£1,100/€1,200) under a series of constitution changes approved in December 2019.

The ISSF has approved Cambodia for associate membership of the global governing body and established two new committees for the 2021-2022 cycle, one dedicated to the the target sprint shooting discipline and another focused on sustainability.

Membership fees were reduced to a third of their previous rate by the ISSF in December 2019 ©ISSF

A total of 83 officials - 31 women and 52 men - have been elected to the ISSF's 11 committees.

Germany is the most represented nation with 9 members, while Britain, Italy and South Korea all have five.

A draft of the disciplinary regulations, prepared by the ISSF Statutes and Eligibility Committee, was presented to the ISSF Council for feedback.

Members have been asked to submit their comments and responses by the end of this month.