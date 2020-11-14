ISSF has official Facebook page restored a week after its deletion by social media network

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) has had its official Facebook page restored a week after it was deleted by the social media network.

The page was deleted on November 4 with the ISSF claiming the "unpleasant situation" happened without "reason or warning."

A campaign entitled #unblock_ISSF_facebook was started by the ISSF in an effort to raise awareness of its plight and put pressure on the social media network to reverse its decision.

On November 11 the page was restored and in a post on the new page the ISSF said: "Dear friends, we are glad to inform you that with your help we returned our page on the Facebook!

"We would like to thank you for all your support which we have all these days!

"It’s very important for us.

The ISSF official Facebook page is back!

Dear friends, we are glad to inform you that with your help we returned our page on the Facebook! pic.twitter.com/aaisNeIGcN — ISSF (@ISSF_Shooting) November 11, 2020

"Because of this team-work all of us can continue using the ISSF official group on the Facebook.

"And we would like to thank the Facebook who had a reaction and unlocked it."

Alexander Ratner, the ISSF's secretary general told insidethegames last week that he was seeking answers from Facebook as to why the page had been deactivated.

The ISSF's Facebook page was the subject of controversy in September 2019 when the organisation posted a seemingly ill-judged picture caption competition, appearing to poke fun at an argument between a coach and an ISSF official at a World Cup Shotgun event.

insidethegames has approached the ISSF to find out if they have had an explanation from Facebook as to why the page deactivated.