Wade claims nine darter but loses to Bunting as third round of PDC World Darts Championship concludes

England's James Wade hit the first nine darter seen at the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) World Championship for five years during his defeat to compatriot Stephen Bunting as the third round concluded at Alexandra Palace today.

Wade went two sets up as he took advantage of Bunting missing several doubles in the early stages of the first game of the day.

Bunting bounced back taking the next two sets to square the contest at two sets all in a race to four.

It was in set five that Wade achieved the ultimate for a darts professional - a nine-dart finish - as he completed leg two of set five with two 180s and a 141 checkout.

Despite the nine darter Bunting took the set to go 3-2 up and then sealed the match by claiming set six in a deciding leg to take a 4-2 win.

Wade described his nine darter as "a great achievement" but said it did not make up for the disappointment of defeat.

Elsewhere, Northern Ireland's Daryl Gurney produced an impressive display to beat England's Chris Dobey 4-1.

Gurney averaged 101.39 during the match which saw him go into a commanding three set lead which featured an 11-darter during a break of throw to claim set two.





Dobey got on the scoreboard in set four before Gurney took out 78 twice in the fifth set to complete victory.

The final match of the afternoon session in London saw South Africa's Devon Petersen record a clinical 4-0 win over England's Jason Lowe.

Lowe missed darts to win sets two and four and was duly punished by Petersen.

The South African recorded nine 180s with the highlight of the straight sets win being a 160 checkout.

The evening session started with the final match of round three as England's Dave Chisnall recovered from two sets down to beat Danny Noppert of the Netherlands 4-2.

Noppert started in dominant style winning the first six legs of the match - as he opened up a two-set lead with back-to-back 120 checkouts.

Chisnall then recovered from his slow start winning four sets on the bounce to secure a place in round four.

More follows.