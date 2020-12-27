Whitewash wins for Ratajski and Van den Bergh at World Darts Championship

Krzysztof Ratajski and Dimitri Van den Bergh both secured whitewash victories to reach the fourth round of the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) World Darts Championship at London's Alexandra Palace.

Pole Ratajski had a lower three-dart average than Australia's Simon Whitlock - a former World Darts Championship runner-up - yet won the best-of-seven-sets match 4-0.

Whitlock's average was 93.69, Ratajski's 93.37, but the Pole was more clinical on the doubles.

Reigning champion Peter Wright could be up next for Ratajski, who has never before gone this far at the PDC's marquee event.

Englishman Ryan Searle was the second player through to round four, defeating Belgian Kim Huybrechts 4-2.

Krzysztof Ratajski, in red, knocked out Simon Whitlock ©Getty Images

The last 16 is the furthest he has been before, in 2019.

Belgium did have joy in Van den Bergh's match, however, as he blew past Dutch player Jermaine Wattimena.

Averaging 96.63, the 26-year-old - a two-time youth world champion - won 4-0.

