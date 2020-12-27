Shiffrin and Vlhová set for Semmering showdown in slalom and giant slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin will be one of the skiers to beat when the women's International Ski Federation (FIS) Alpine Ski World Cup season resumes in Semmering in Austria tomorrow.

The five-time world champion and two-time Olympic champion is only taking part in technical events in the early season, but the two scheduled races both fit that bill.

A giant slalom contest is scheduled tomorrow, before a slalom race on Tuesday (December 29).

Shiffrin won the last giant slalom contest of the season, in Courchevel in France, to record her 67th FIS Alpine Ski World Cup victory.

Italy's Federica Brignone - second that day - is the defending overall World Cup champion and leads this season's giant slalom standings, 55 points ahead of third-placed Shiffrin and five above compatriot Marta Bassino.

Petra Vlhová was victorious in the last giant slalom race held in Semmering ©Getty Images

Shiffrin is the Olympic champion in the discipline, while the reigning world champion is Petra Vlhová.

The Slovakian tops the overall World Cup standings and is a force to be reckoned with, although she has missed the podium on four consecutive occasions following a superb start to the season which included three wins in the first four races.

When the World Cup circuit last visited Semmering two seasons ago, Vlhová won the giant slalom and was second behind Shiffrin in the slalom.