US Ski and Snowboard's Jeff Shiffrin Athlete Resiliency Fund has nearly reached its $3 million (£2.2 million/€2.5 million) target.

The fund was created in September after the unexpected death of Jeff Shiffrin in February and has currently raised $2.942 million (£2.165 million/€2.414 million).

Jeff Shiffrin was the father of two-time Olympic Alpine ski champion Mikaela Shiffrin, who took some time out of competition after his death.

Her season was further disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of the remaining Alpine Ski World Cup events.

In response to the setback for all athletes, six families, supported by the Shiffrin family, offered to match all contributions raised up to $1.5 million (£1.1 million/€1.2 million).

Thank you to those who have donated to the Jeff Shiffrin Athlete Resiliency Fund, to those who have shared their stories, and to those who helped us raise $2,941,602! With your help we can reach our goal of $3M to help #keeptheflamealive!



— U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) December 22, 2020

Once the target is met, the fund is set to help US Ski and Snowboard athletes through the uncertainty caused by the global health crisis.

It will also be used to help athletes prepare for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

US Ski and Snowboard has given examples of how donations will help athletes, claiming $100 (£74/€82) will ensure a skier or snowboarder has the top line of head and eye protection and that $250 (£184/€205) will help support career development services and college tuition grants.

Skiers such as Shiffrin, Olympic champion Jonny Moseley and three-time World Cup race winner Steven Nyman have thanked those who have already donated in a video message on social media.