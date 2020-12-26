Alpine Canada has celebrated the hundredth anniversary of Canadian skiing, marking the date the Canadian Amateur Ski Association (CASA) was formed back in 1920.

Founded on December 20 1920, the first governing body of skiing in Canada covered all skiing including Alpine skiing and ski jumping.

CASA would turn into the Canadian Ski Association, before becoming the Canadian Snowsports Association (CSA), which it still is today.

Since 1993, Alpine Canada has been a member of the CSA, overseeing Alpine skiing in the nation.

💯 Canada goes Greene with Nancy's dominant performances at the 1968 Winter Olympics.



Vote for Nancy Greene’s moment to make it to the top of our #100PeakMoments and explore other iconic moments in 🇨🇦 ski history with @alpinecanada at https://t.co/tG45EeKEOc. #100PeakMoments pic.twitter.com/MEvNX2HCYo — Alpine Canada Alpin (@Alpine_Canada) December 23, 2020

As part of its 100th anniversary programme, Alpine Canada has launched a vote for the public to choose their favourite Canadian ski racing moments over the past century.

Over the next two months, Canada's favourite "100 Peak Moments" will be voted on before Alpine Canada counts down these highlights.

Voting will run until February 21 2021.

Lucile Wheeler won Canada's first Alpine skiing Olympic medal at the 1956 Cortina d'Ampezzo Winter Olympics winning bronze in the women's downhill, starting a long legacy for Canadians in the sport.

The likes of the "Crazy Canucks" of the 1970's and 1980's and the successors the "Canadian Cowboys" in the 2000's and 2010's have since continued the trend of success in Canada.

"From Wheeler's win to the Canadian Cowboys and beyond, with the inclusion of Para-Alpine and the introduction of ski cross, a lot has happened in 100 years of Canadian ski racing," said a statement from Alpine Canada.

"With hundreds of highlights to choose from, we look forward to celebrating the top favourites as chosen by Canadians."