The Football Association (FA) has banned England and Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier for 10 weeks for breaching FA betting regulations.

The right-back had been accused of seven breaches of FA Rule E8(1)(b) - which relates to providing others with information that is later used to place a bet - but denied the charges.

Following a personal hearing before an independent regulatory commission, Trippier was found guilty of four of the charges and three were dismissed.

The 10-week ban is from "all football and football-related activity", so Trippier will be unable to train, and he has also been fined £70,000 ($94,000/€77,000).

Written reasoning for the sanction has not yet been published, but Trippier's 10-week suspension comes into force today, said the FA - English football's governing body - as it had sent an application to FIFA.

It means Tripper - a key player for both Atletico Madrid and England - would not be able to play until March 3.

England's next match is not until March 25, so the ban comes at a convenient time for the national team.

At club level, Trippier has played every minute in La Liga for top-of-the-table Atleti this season, and has also been an ever-present for the side in the UEFA Champions League.

Kieran Trippier has not missed a minute on the league of Champions League for club side Atletico Madrid this season ©Getty Images

As things stand, Trippier appears set to miss 11 league games and the first leg of Atleti's last-16 Champions League tie versus Chelsea.

Trippier's alleged breaches of the rules took place in July 2019, the month he joined Atletico Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur.

Trippier has played 25 times for England, scoring once, versus Croatia in the FIFA World Cup semi-finals in 2018.

Per Marca, Atletico Madrid are awaiting formal confirmation of the ban from the Spanish Football Federation.

The sanction could be still be appealed.

When Daniel Sturridge received a six-week ban for breaking betting rules in 2019, the FA appealed and the suspension was ultimately extended to four months.