Greg Clarke has resigned as FIFA vice-president following his departure as England's Football Association (FA) chairman, after a series of controversial comments made in a Parliamentary Select Committee meeting.

Clarke appeared remotely before a Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee on Tuesday (November 10).

His appearance was primarily to discuss Project Big Picture – the contentious proposals which would decisively change how the elite club game is run in England.

The topic was widely overshadowed by a series of remarks made by Clarke.

Clarke used the term "coloured footballers" and cited "different career interests" as a reason for there being "a lot more South Asians than there are Afro-Caribbeans" in the FA's information technology department.

Clarke also described being gay as a "life choice".

He also said a coach had told him a reason for a shortage of goalkeepers in the women's game was that girls do not like having a ball kicked hard at them.

Clarke stood down as FA chairman later that day following criticism.

He had told Sky Sports that he would remain as a FIFA vice-president until FIFA's Congress on March 2, however.

This was reportedly at the request of UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin.

He is one of three FIFA vice-presidents from UEFA, with eight coming from across the continental bodies.

According to UEFA's statutes the body could select a replacement for Clarke should he resign, but the official would be unable to take over until after the Congress, meaning UEFA's voting rights would be impacted.

Greg Clarke had served as a FIFA vice-president since February 2019 ©Getty Images

UEFA, however, has now confirmed Clarke will leave the FIFA vice-president position.

"Following a telephone call this morning between the UEFA President and Greg Clarke, they agreed with Greg Clarke's proposal that he should step down with immediate effect from his position as a UEFA representative on the FIFA Council," UEFA said in a statement.

FIFA had earlier welcomed Clarke's decision to step down as FA chairman, but stopped short of saying he should also leave his post as FIFA vice-president.

The governing body said it was Clarke's decision to take.

"FIFA's zero tolerance position on discrimination remains steadfast and clear: any form of discrimination, including racism, sexism and homophobia, has no place in football," a FIFA spokesperson said.

"In the circumstances and given the nature of his comments, FIFA considers that Mr Clarke did the right thing to resign as chairman of the FA.

"Mr Clarke was elected to his position on the FIFA Council by UEFA and his term of office runs until 2023.

"He is, of course, free to resign from the FIFA Council, just as he has resigned as chairman of the FA.

"It is for Mr Clarke to take that decision."