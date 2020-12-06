Tinsley to head search for new FA chair after Clarke resignation

Kate Tinsley, an independent non-executive director for England's football governing body, the Football Association (FA), will lead the process to recruit a new chair of the FA, following the departure of Greg Clarke.

Clarke resigned from his position last month after referring to black footballers as "coloured" while giving evidence to MPs during a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee meeting.

He assumed his position in 2016, but his tenure was controversial following his handling of a child sexual abuse scandal and the alleged bullying and racism towards women's footballer Eniola Aluko.

Tinsley takes over the search for a new FA chair following the resignation of Stacey Cartwright, who stepped down from the FA Board to pursue other business interests.

Cartwright was initially supposed to lead the search before announcing her departure on December 1.

Tinsley will chair the seven-member selection panel, which now has four independent members.

Greg Clarke resigned as FA chair last month ©Getty Images

The first new member of the selection panel is David Gregson, former chair of the Lawn Tennis Association and the current independent non-executive director on the FA Women's Super League and FA Women's Championship Board.

The other is Tim Score, the independent chair of the FA's Audit Committee, who is also chair of the British Land Company plc and chair of the Audit Committee at Pearson plc.

Retired footballer Liam Rosenior is the other independent member of the selection panel along with Tinsley, Gregson and Score.

Interim FA chair Peter McCormick, and FA Board members Rupinder Bains and Jack Pearce will also be part of the selection process.

"It's an honour to be asked to step forward and chair the selection panel during this important time for the organisation," said Tinsley.

"We have a very strong and experienced selection panel in place to help identify a new chair that will best represent the modern-day values of the FA."

The FA has also confirmed it has appointed management consulting company Egon Zehnder to lead the search, following the recruitment principles of the Football Leadership Diversity Code.