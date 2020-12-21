Marinescu re-elected as IESF President after Sheikh Sultan stands down from race

Vlad Marinescu has been re-elected as International Esports Federation (IESF) President after opponent Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al-Nahyan stood down from the race.

Marinescu received 91 per cent of the votes at the virtual IESF Ordinary General Meeting, with four members voting against him.

He ran in the election unopposed after Sheikh Sultan of the United Arab Emirates withdrew from the race.

America's Marinescu was promoted to the role at the helm of the IESF after Colin Webster stepped down as President in May.

He is now set to serve the remainder of the existing term which concludes in 2022.

Marinescu was elected as IESF vice-president last year before replacing Webster who deemed that the coronavirus pandemic made it difficult for him to carry out his duties as President from South Africa.

The American is also United States Esports Federation President, as well as chief media and marketing officer of International Judo Federation.

He has also previously served as director general of SportAccord.

More follows.