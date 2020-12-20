Vlad Marinescu is bidding to extend his spell as President of the International Esports Federation (IESF) - but faces competition from Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al-Nahyan for the top job.

American Marinescu and Sheikh Sultan of the United Arab Emirates are set to battle it out in tomorrow’s Presidential election.

Votes are due to be cast when the IESF hosts its Ordinary General Meeting – which will take place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Marinescu was elevated into the leading job after Colin Webster stepped down as President in May, but his spell will end tomorrow unless he can beat Sheikh Sultan.

The winner of the Presidential election will serve the remainder of the existing term which concludes in 2022.

Marinescu was elected as IESF vice-president last year before replacing Webster who deemed that the coronavirus pandemic made it difficult for him to carry out his duties as President from South Africa.

The American is also United States Esports Federation President, as well as chief media and marketing officer of International Judo Federation.

International Esports Federation has grown its membership to 100 as the sport's popularity continues to increase ©Getty Images

He has also previously served as director general of SportAccord.

Following Webster’s decision to step down and Marinescu’s elevation as President, Sheikh Sultan was named vice-president.

Sheikh Sultan also serves as an adviser to the President of the United Arab Emirates and is President of The Emirates Esports Federation.

Founded in 2008, the IESF is the oldest governing body claiming to have responsibility for esports.

The organisation has not signed deals with any Olympic sports and is instead building its membership with National Federations.

It has now secured 100 members after seven National Federations from three different continents joined earlier this month.