IESF reaches 100-member "benchmark" as seven National Federations join up

International Esports Federation (IESF) President Vlad Marinescu claimed the organisation had reached a "very important benchmark" after securing 100 members.

The IESF was founded in 2008 by nine-member nations from Europe and Asia.

Twelve years on, the organisation has increased its membership to three figures and is looking to continue this "rapid expansion."

The milestone was reached after seven National Federations from three different continents joined the IESF.

The Bahrain Mind and Esports Federation, Esports Federation Cambodia, Estonian Esports Federation, Hungarian Esports Federation, Laos e-Sports Federation, Esports Federation Venezuela and Esports Wales have been announced as members of the IESF.

"We hit a very important benchmark today," said Marinescu.

"Our organisation has undergone an extensive development and growth in 2020 thanks to the dedication of our Board and administration.

The IESF, which was launched in 2008, has members based all over the world ©IESF

"Uniting and representing the international interests of 100 Member National Federations is not only an honour but also a great responsibility which carries a lot of weight.

"Our community and the IESF are still continuing to grow.

"We are united and together we will continue to develop esports and pursue recognition.

"Welcome new members to the IESF family."

The IESF said it would continue its mission to create a "thriving esports ecosystem globally" in a bid to grow "large esports economies and grassroots level nations."

Boban Totovski, director of memberships for IESF, added: "A warm welcome and lots of good wishes on becoming part of our growing family on behalf of all the members.

"We promise to continuously cooperate and support our members for the betterment of esports."