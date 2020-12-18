A memorial to the founders of sambo - Vasily Oshchepkov, Anatoly Kharlampiev and Viktor Spiridonov has been unveiled in Moscow on what has been described as a "historic day" for the sport.

The unveiling took place today during a ceremony prior to the start of competition in the International Sambo Federation (FIAS) World Cup, with the reveal taking place on the Alley of Sports Glory, outside the competition venue - the Luzhniki Sports Complex.

The monument reads: "To the founders of SAMBO in Russia V. A. Spiridonov, V. S. Oshchepkov and A. A. Kharlampiev."

FIAS President Vasily Shestakov described the unveiling as a "historic moment" for the sambo world.

"We have long dreamed of such a monument, but how could the founders of SAMBO - Vasily Oshchepkov, Anatoly Kharlampiev, Viktor Spiridonov - think about the appearance of such a monument more than 80 years ago?" said Shestakov.

"How could they think that SAMBO will become one of the most popular martial arts in the whole world?

"I would especially like to note the work of the sculptor Salavat Shcherbakov, this is one of the most beautiful monuments that I have seen.

"I hope the memorial will become a kind of point of attraction where novice sambists will come and take an oath to our sport."

FIAS President Vasily Shestakov (standing at microphone) described the monument unveiling as a historic day for the sport of sambo ©FIAS

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message to the organisers of the ceremony saying: "I would like to emphasise that the memorial opening today fulfils an important, noble mission, keeps the memory of our outstanding compatriots, whose selfless devotion created SAMBO, which is popular today all over the world. honouring winners, veterans, and other significant events."

Dignitaries in attendance at the monument's unveiling included the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the All-Russian SAMBO Federation Rashid Nurgaliev, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin, the President of the All-Russian SAMBO Federation Sergei Eliseev and the director of the SAMBO-70 school Renat Layshev.

The monument's sculptor Salavat Shcherbakov explained the idea behind his creation in comments reported by TASS, Russia's official state news agency.

"It begins with the ancient types of wrestling and types of martial arts of the peoples of the Soviet Union.

"There are Kazakh, Buryat, Tuvan, and Caucasian types of wrestling.

"Among the representatives of antiquity, the great thinkers Socrates and Plato, who also engaged in wrestling, are captured there.

"There is even a plot with Hercules, who is one of the ancient symbols of strength.

"After that we take the next step and move on to the creators of sambo. Anatoly Kharlampiev, Vasily Oshchepkov and Viktor Spiridonov are depicted there."

The FIAS World Cup event, taking place near to where the statue is unveiled, is named the Kharlampiev Memorial tournament, in honour of Anatoly Kharlampiev.

Athletes from 15 countries are set to participate in two days of competition.