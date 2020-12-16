Nis Hatt has been announced as the interim manager of the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) after being unanimously endorsed during a virtual Extraordinary Council meeting, held today.

Speaking following the extraordinary meeting, held online, GAISF President Dr Raffaele Chiulli said: "It is truly a pleasure to announce today that in view of ensuring the continuity of GAISF administrative action, SportAccord, Managing Director, Mr Nis Hatt, was unanimously endorsed as Interim Manager of GAISF.

"I have the utmost confidence and trust in Mr Hatt’s ability to oversee the operations of GAISF as he has a thorough and intrinsic understanding of the GAISF organisation and its relationship with its members."

GAISF President Raffaele Chiulli said he had the "utmost confidence and trust" in Hatt to oversee GAISF operations ©Getty Images

Hatt, who started as SportAccord's managing director in June 2012, will begin his interim role at GAISF with immediate effect.

He replaces Philippe Gueisbuhler, who is taking up a directorship at the International Ski Federation.

Gueisbuhler is replacing Sarah Lewis, who served as the FIS's former secretary general for 20 years, before leaving her post in October.