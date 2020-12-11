Gueisbuhler appointed as FIS director in place of long-serving former secretary general Lewis

The International Ski Federation (FIS) has announced the appointment of Philippe Gueisbuhler as director, in place of former secretary general Sarah Lewis.

Lewis left her post after 20 years in October following a vote by the FIS Council.

In a statement released immediately after Lewis' departure the FIS Council said the decision was "based on a complete loss of confidence", but the statement was later amended to remove that line.

No explanation was offered by the FIS for the reasons behind the amended statement.

The FIS today announced Gueisbuhler as a replacement for Lewis, with his job title given as director.

Gueisbuhler, a former director of the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF), was responsible for leading the operations of the organisation, including the projects and strategy implementation of the GAISF Council.

As part of his role, he fostered strong relations with the International Olympic Committee in addition to the Federations of both summer and winter sports.

Gueisbuhler has been announced as FIS director in place of long-serving former director general Sarah Lewis, who left the organisation in October after 20 years ©Getty Images

Additionally, Gueisbuhler has strong ties with WADA, the International Testing Agency and several other key stakeholders of the Olympic Movement.

"I can think of no better person to help lead FIS into its next era than Philippe," said FIS President Gian Franco Kasper.

"He will bring a new energy and enthusiasm to the organisation and it is clear his strong background in the international sports scene will be an absolute asset for FIS in our activities."

Prior to joining GAISF, Gueisbuhler worked with the SportAccord Convention in Lausanne in addition to working in other capacities in events and sports.

Gueisbuhler is an avid snow sports enthusiast and is a certified ski and snowboard teacher in Champoussin Valais in Switzerland.

"Skiing and the mountains have been key parts of my life for as long as I can remember," said Gueisbuhler.

"I am humbled by the confidence shown to me by the FIS Council and deeply grateful for this opportunity to contribute to the future success of skiing and snowboarding, at every level."