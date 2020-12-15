Former cyclist Riccò receives lifetime doping ban for third offence

Italy's Riccardo Riccò has received a lifetime ban from cycling after he was found guilty of his third doping offence.

Riccò had been accused of attempting to buy red blood cell-boosting erythropoietin (EPO) and testosterone in a car park in the Tuscan town of Livorno in 2015.

Having been found guilty, Riccò has been given a lifetime ban from cycling even though he no longer competes in the sport.

He was also ordered to pay €4,000 (£3,625/$4,850) and €378 (£342/$460) in costs, as reported by Cycling News.

The 37-year-old had been a promising cyclist in 2008, finishing second in that year's Giro d'Italia after winning two stages.

Later in 2008, Riccò tested positive for the blood-boosting drug CERA, an EPO variant, during the Tour de France and served a two-year ban.

He returned to competition in 2010 but was then taken to hospital in 2011 after allegedly carrying out a transfusion with an infected bag of blood.

Italy's Riccardo Riccò tested positive for the blood-boosting drug CERA during the 2008 Tour de France ©Getty Images

Riccò's career was effectively ended when he received a 12-year suspension for the offence.

He admitted to doping in an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera and claimed to regret this choice.

"I was a talented little bully, an idiot who threw away money and a career," Riccò said.

"If I’d managed my anger and my ability with the maturity I have now, I’d have won the Tour and the Giro.

"But my destiny was clear: we don’t get to decide when we grow up."

After being accused of his third doping offence in 2015, Riccò moved to Tenerife to sell ice cream.

He has since returned to Italy and continued to produce ice cream.