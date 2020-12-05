German Olympic Sports Federation (DOSB) President Alfons Hörmann has claimed half its member organisations are at risk due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hörmann made the comments during the DOSB General Assembly today, which was held virtually.

The DOSB President suggested the damage to Germany’s sporting organisations could increase if restrictions on their operations continue well into 2021.

He suggested 90 per cent of member associations could be forced to reduce their services, which could lead to fewer teams and athletes being registered for competitions.

"The diversity of sports Germany is suffering," Hörmann said.

"We all showed a high degree of discipline.

"We have lived the rules and have proven over months that sport can be organised and carried out responsibly.

"Together we have achieved that sport is demonstrably not a driver of infection.

"There are opportunities in every crisis and sport has used them on many levels.

"That is why we are promoting at all levels of politics to exercise a sense of proportion with all pandemic-related restrictions and to differentiate more strongly as soon as possible.

"We encourage people to take a closer look at where sport can create valuable new opportunities or even be part of the solution.

"Thanks to the many creative minds at the base.

"Thanks to the strength and solidarity in the clubs and on other levels.

"Thanks to the responsible and imaginative will to offer children, adolescents and adults of all ages the opportunity for training and competition and to do something for their health and zest for life. "

Last month, the German Government announced spending pledges designed to preserve and protect sport during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DOSB has adopted a resolution aimed at introducing comprehensive standards for the prevention of and protection against sexual violence ©DOSB

Sports funding through the Federal Ministry of the Interior for Building and Home Affairs (BMI) is set to grow from €279 million (£251 million/$334 million) to €293 million (£263 million/$351 million).

Hörmann said the support was valuable at a critical time.

The DOSB has said it is working with the Federal Ministry of the Interior on developing a strategy for major sporting events.

Hörmann referenced the potential Rhine-Ruhr bid for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games, which is being led by Michael Mronz.

He said the DOSB was in "regular contact" with those working on the potential bid.

"As soon as a finally viable concept including the financing and the indispensably required approval of the population has been given, we will deal intensively with the possible project," Hörmann said.

Hörmann also claimed the closeness between the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Beijing 2022 presented a “very special opportunity”, with the DOSB set to communicate athletes’ stories ahead of both Games.

The DOSB announced it has adopted a resolution aimed at introduced comprehensive standards for prevention and protection against sexual violence.

The standards are expected to be gradually adopted by member organisations, and be in place by December 31 in 2024.

The model is expected to outline steps for organisations to implement annually from 2021 onwards.

DOSB regulations regarding conflicts of interest were tightened at the General Assembly,

Michael Leyendecker was also confirmed at the new chairman of the DSJ, the youth organisation of the DOSB.