IWF Disciplinary and Ethics Commission to be operational by end of December

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) says its new independent Disciplinary and Ethics Commission will become operational at the end of December.

The Commission is currently preparing its rules, the governing body said.

It is also establishing a dedicated platform for the filing of complaints, as well as an independent investigatory chamber.

Until the Disciplinary and Ethics Commission is officially established, the IWF say complaints should be directed to its secretariat and to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in appeal.

The IWF last month announced five independent members to sit on the Disciplinary and Ethics Commission.

Swiss-Greek attorney Despina Mavromati is to chair the panel, with the five independent members coming from five different continents.

Mavromati, a former CAS managing counsel, is a member of the UEFA appeals body.

Pacific Games Council chief executive Andrew Minogue, of Australia, has been named vice-chair.

Former Peruvian Prime Minister Beatriz Merino - who held the role for less than six months, and was also public defender of Peru for five years during a long political career - is another of the independent members.

Yoshihiro Takatori, a Japanese arbitrator, also has a role.

Kenyan Moni Wekesa, a professor and member of the World Athletics Disciplinary Tribunal, who the IWF bills as a "sports medicine specialist", is the final confirmed independent member.

Wekesa will also act as secretary of the Disciplinary and Ethics Commission.

The Commission is expected to have an important role to play in restoring the IWF's credibility.

Weightlifting has been rocked by scandal in recent years ©Getty Images

The governing body has been in a state of crisis after the McLaren Independent Weightlifting Investigation detailed ethics breaches ranging from vote-buying to doping cover-ups under the reign of Tamás Aján.

Aján had served as IWF President since 2000, but was in key positions at the organisation for 44 years.

His position became untenable after a corruption scandal was exposed in a German television documentary in the first week of January and he resigned in April.

American Ursula Papandrea took charge but her attempts to lead reform were blocked by her own Board and she was voted out of office in October.

Thailand's Intarat Yodbangtoey then stood down as Interim President after less than two days in office after criticism from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and from within the sport.

Britain's Mike Irani became the IWF's fourth leader since April in October.

The IWF is poised to undergo a complete overhaul at its next Electoral Congress, which is expected to be held in March.

There will be elections for IWF President, general secretary, vice-presidents and the Executive Board, while it is hoped that a new constitution will also be adopted.

Last month, IOC President Thomas Bach warned the organisation had "strong concerns" over IWF governance and put the sport on notice, saying the IOC would "review the place of weightlifting on the programme of Paris 2024" were improvements not made.