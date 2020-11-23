It has been confirmed that Denmark will stage the entirety of the European Women’s Handball Championship next month.

Norway had been due to co-host with Denmark, but the Norwegian Handball Association was forced to withdraw following the implementation of further Government restrictions designed to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The European Handball Federation (EHF) and Danish Handball Federation (DHF) have now finalised plans for the whole tournament to be played in Denmark, with Sydbank Arena in Kolding added as a second venue.

It will host Groups C and D, plus one six-team group in the main round which follows the first group stage.

Herning's Jyske Bank Boxen was already confirmed to be the venue for Groups A and B, the other main-round group and the semi-finals, final, third-place playoff and fifth-place playoff.

"The past week has been extremely challenging in these already challenging times," EHF President Michael Wiederer said.

"The flexibility and the efforts that the DHF with President Per Bertelsen and secretary general Morten Stig Christensen in the lead and their highly motivated staff showed this week cannot be rated highly enough, especially when it came down to creating a safe environment for everyone involved at the second, completely new venue.

"The Women’s EHF Euro is the most important platform for the promotion of women’s handball in Europe, and now we are looking forward to seeing the best 16 teams taking the courts in Herning and Kolding in December."

France beat Russia in the final of the 2018 European Women’s Handball Championship ©Getty Images

The tournament is due to run from December 3 to 20, with the competition schedule unchanged.

Sixteen countries are set to compete, with France the defending champions, and the event is a qualification tournament for the 2021 World Women's Handball Championship.

Frederikshavn had been due to be a host location in Denmark, but was replaced so a bubble could be formed in Herning.

DHF President Per Bertelsen credited "the help of our incredible staff and our partners" for being enabling the organisation to make arrangements for the event at such short notice.

"It is extremely important both financially and sportingly for handball," Bertelsen added.

"This is why we are just so happy that we in Denmark, in the time we live in, can solve this situation in a responsible way and with all the guidelines and measures required in relation to the coronavirus."