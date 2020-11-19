The Prime Minister of Egypt, Mostafa Madbouly, hosted a meeting to review the "Egypt 2021 COVID-19 Medical Precaution Plan" for next year's Men's Handball World Championship.

Scheduled to be held from January 13 to 31, the competition is currently going ahead amid large restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

IHF President Hassan Moustafa joined Madbouly, as well as the Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports, Ashraf Sobhy, and Egyptian Minister of Health and Population, Hala Zayed, to review the plans.

Madbouly said that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi would like to follow up on the preparations to host the tournament, and has tasked the Government to ensure all necessary measures are in place.

The 2021 IHF Men's Handball World Championship is set to take place in January in 2021 ©IHF

Moustafa praised the Government's efforts, expressing his confidence in Egypt being able to organise the tournament as best as possible.

Sobhy confirmed the Ministry of Youth and Sports was working hard to make sure the arenas, accommodation and transportation is all ready, as well as health and preventative measures.

Zayed stated that the Ministry of Health's plan for the competition includes four components related to COVID-19 -assessing risks, raising awareness, applying precautionary measures and dealing with suspected cases.

Madbouly concluded the meeting by announcing the formation of a task force to discuss details of spectator attendance.

This group will consist of IHF representatives, as well as the Egyptian Ministers of Youth and Sports, Health and Population, Antiquities and Tourism and Transportation.