Norway has pulled out of hosting matches at the European Women's Handball Championships because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Norway was due to co-host the tournament, scheduled to take place from December 3 to 20, with Denmark but has announced it is withdrawing from doing so because of the COVID-19 situation.

"It is of course with a heavy heart that we must acknowledge that this time it was not possible to arrange Championships at home for Norway," said Norwegian Handball Association President Kåre Geir Lio.

Norway was set to host matches in both Oslo and Trondheim, but in September it was announced all matches hosted by the country would be played in Trondheim in order to minimise infection risk, expenses and travel.

"We have turned every stone in the hope of getting to the Championship in Norway," added Lio.

"Now is the time to accept that it is not possible, with the guidelines that apply here at home. We respect that.

France are the defending European Women's Handball champions after winning the title on home soil in 2018 ©Getty Images

"We have said several times that the Norwegian authorities are world champions in infection control.

"We are now working together to achieve a good solution with Denmark as the sole organiser, and we are focusing on the opportunities that lie in such an implementation."

In a statement the European Handball Federation said: "The European Handball Federation very much regrets the decision of the Norwegian Government and the impact it has had on the Norwegian Handball Federation not to be able to host EHF EURO 2020.

"Alternatives are being sought with the Danish Handball Association and additional information will be released tomorrow."

Under current rules in Norway, if a player or team official involved in EHF EURO 2020 tested positive for coronavirus the entire team would have to quarantine, as well as any opposing teams that had played the affected team prior to any positive test, as reported by The Local.

Norway has reported more than 29,200 cases of coronavirus with more than 290 deaths while Denmark has reported more than 63,300 cases with more than 760 deaths.

Sixteen countries are due to compete at the Championships, with France aiming to defend the title they won in 2018.