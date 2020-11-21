Yves Jean-Bart, the President of the Haitian Football Federation (FHF), has been banned from football for life after being found guilty of having abused his position and sexually harassed and abused various female players, including minors.

The investigatory chamber of FIFA’s Ethics Committee said last month it had completed its final report into sexual abuse allegations against Jean-Bart.

The report was passed on to the adjudicatory chamber.

Jean-Bart was suspended in May following accusations of raping young players in the national training centre.

Jean-Bart has led the FHF for the past two decades, with the allegations dating back over the last five years.

He is alleged to have threatened young women with expulsion from the complex and committed numerous criminal acts.

Athletes, family members and a coach are among those to accuse Jean-Bart of committing sexual abuse.

Jean-Bart has denied the claims.

The adjudicatory chamber of the FIFA’s Ethics Committee has now found Jean-Bart guilty.

"In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Jean-Bart had breached art. 23 (Protection of physical and mental integrity) and art. 25 (Abuse of position) of the FIFA Code of Ethics and sanctioned him with a life ban from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level," FIFA said.

"In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 1,000,000 (£825,000/$1 million/€925,000) has been imposed on Mr Jean-Bart.

"The decision was taken on 18 November 2020 and the terms of it were notified to Mr Jean-Bart today, the date on which the ban comes into force.

"In accordance with art. 78 par. 2 of the FIFA Code of Ethics, the full, motivated decision will be notified to Mr Jean-Bart in the next 60 days, and will subsequently be published on legal.fifa.com."

The offences took place at the national training centre in Haiti ©Getty Images

FIFA said proceedings are ongoing against other officials within the FHF, who were identified as having allegedly been involved - as principals, accomplices or instigators - in acts of systematic sexual abuse against female football players between 2014 and 2020.

FIFA announced in August that formal proceedings had also been launched against Nela Joseph - girls’ supervisor at Haiti's national training complex, where abuse is alleged to have taken place - and Wilner Etienne, the FHF's technical director.

The investigatory chamber widened its investigation last month.

Formal proceedings are now underway against Yvette Félix, an assistant coach at the national training centre.

A provisional ban has been placed on Félix, who will be prevented from taking part in any football-related activity at both national and international level for a period of 90 days.

Human Rights Watch says alleged victims have faced intimidation, death threats and attempts to bribe them into silence since the allegations were made public.

The pressure group called on FIFA, as well as authorities in Haiti and the United States, to do more to protect survivors.