FIFA has banned Yves Jean-Bart, the President of the Haitian Football Federation (FHF), from all football-related activities for 90 days as it investigates claims of sexual misconduct.

Jean-Bart is provisionally suspended by the investigatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee following multiple allegations of sexual abuse.

Alleged victims say they have received death threats since the accusations were made public last month.

FIFA is investigating allegations that Jean-Bart committed multiple acts of criminal sexual abuse within the last five years at Haiti's national training complex.

That training centre, opened in 2001, was funded by FIFA.

Jean-Bart, also known as "Dadou", has been FHF President since 2000.

Both Jean-Bart and the FHF have strenuously denied allegations that he coerced multiple players at the centre into having sex, although fresh allegations have been made since the first batch emerged in The Guardian.

Yves Jean-Bart has been accused of abusing players at Croix-des-Bouquets Sports Center ©Getty Images

FIFA's Code of Ethics states that the investigatory chamber "may apply provisional sanctions in order to ensure that investigation proceedings are not interfered with or when a breach of this Code appears to have been committed and a decision on the merits of the case may not be taken early enough".

Human Rights Watch and other groups had been calling on FIFA to suspend Jean-Bart.

The case bears alarming similarities to that of disgraced ex-Afghan Football Federation President Keramuudin Karim, banned for life from the sport last year after being found guilty of sexually abusing female players and abusing his position.

Other officials have also been sanctioned for failing to report Karim's offences.