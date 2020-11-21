The Chicago Marathon has announced its continuing its plans for holding the event again in 2021, returning after the cancellation of the 2020 edition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently scheduled for October 10 next year, event organisers have stated they are working closely with the City of Chicago, taking into consideration the city's health and safety guidelines.

The field for the 2021 event is set to be built through a tiered application process which is now open to a limited group of individuals.

A second application window is set to open to the public in January.

"We are moving forward with hope and optimism," said Carey Pinkowski, Chicago Marathon executive race director.

"The health and safety of participants, volunteers, spectators and the Chicago community remain at the forefront of our planning, and we are doing everything we can to safely bring the Chicago Marathon back to our city streets."

Due to the pandemic, the 2020 Chicago Marathon was cancelled along with three other World Marathon Majors.

London was one of two World Marathon Majors to feature an elite-only race ©Getty Images

Berlin, New York and Boston also faced the axe, while the London and Tokyo Marathons only featured elite athletes.

"The Chicago Marathon is one of our city's most beloved events and we are excited to be doing everything we can to ensure our race can safely return in the coming year," said Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot.

"Throughout this unprecedented crisis, we have been grateful to collaborate with dynamic partners, like the Chicago Marathon, who have stepped up to find safe, data-based solutions to our challenges, helping us lay the groundwork for our broader, citywide recovery that will follow in the months and years to come."

A limited application window is also opened to participants who deferred their 2020 entries to a future event in response to the cancellation of this year's scheduled race.

The Abbott Chicago 5K is set to take place the day before, on October 9 2021.