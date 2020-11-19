USA Triathlon has announced a new initiative to support race directors and prevent the spread of COVID-19, by encouraging triathletes to compete in their local area rather than travelling across the country.

The "Race Local, Compete Nationally" campaign, presented by TriBike Transport, will give race directors resources, payment flexibility and promotional support during triathlon's return to the calendar.

It includes a new COVID-19 Safety Certification which grants an event "safe status" if it follows USA Triathlon's guidelines in accordance with local Government mandates.

Race directors who finalise the sanctioning process by the end of 2020 can receive a refund from USA Triathlon on any fees for races that have to be cancelled in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Races will also be publicised through USA Triathlon's marketing channels.

Katie Zaferes is the biggest star in triathlon in the United States currently ©World Triathlon

"The COVID-19 pandemic, and the resulting impact on races nationwide, has put a massive strain on the race director community in 2020," said Tim Yount, USA Triathlon's chief sport development officer.

"Race directors are now charged with learning how to host safe events in a new era, while earning the confidence and buy-in of athletes and local authorities.

"As the sport's national governing body, we are proud to offer resources and flexibility so that our race directors can not only rebound financially, but also continue to host safe, responsible and enjoyable events for the USA Triathlon family for years to come."

"Race Local, Compete Nationally" looks to drive registration in triathlon after the return to competition as focus turns to grassroots.

The best from the local competitions could have the opportunity to compete at the 2021 USA Triathlon State, Regional and National Championship.