USA Triathlon has announced over $110,000 (£90,000/€101,000) was raised in a virtual duathlon for a relief fund to assist members of the multi-sport community impacted by the pandemic.

The five-week USA Duathlon Virtual Run-Bike-Run event took place from April 10 to May 17, with organisers aiming to provide a digital running and cycling challenge for beginners and experienced multisport athletes.

Participants came from all 50 US states, as well as Puerto Rico.

Two distances were offered with the sprint version seeing participants complete a five kilometre run, 20km bike leg and a second 2.5km run.

The standard distance featured a 10km run, 40km bike section and finished with a 5km run.

Over 110,000 miles was covered by participants, with more than 80,000 completed on bikes and 30,000 achieved running.

The event was free to participate, with an option to donate $35 (£28/€32) to the USA Triathlon Foundation’s COVID-19 relief fund and receive a finisher’s medal.

The first $20,000 (£16,000/€18,000) in donations to the relief fund were matched by USA Triathlon.

This comprised of $10,000 (£8,000/€9,100) from USA Triathlon chief executive Rocky Harris and his wife Elizabeth Harris, with the remainder covered by the USA Triathlon Foundation Board of Trustees and the USA Triathlon Board of Directors.

"USA Triathlon and the USA Triathlon Foundation are incredibly proud of our multi-sport family for coming together during this difficult time," said Harris.

"It has been inspiring to see so many people staying active and connected through this online challenge — all with the goal of supporting race directors, coaches, club leaders and others in our mult-isport community whose livelihoods have been disrupted by the pandemic.

"We look forward to providing additional virtual events throughout the year, as well as celebrating together again as racing resumes."

Over $110,000 was raised over the five-week virtual event ©USA Triathlon

Donations are still being welcomed via the USA Triathlon Foundation website or by buying a "UNITY T-shirt" through the USA Triathlon store.

The USA Triathlon Foundation is accepting applications for grant funding until May 31, with applications welcomed from certified race directors and race management organisations, certified coaches and clubs and other individuals and organisations who have been impacted by the pandemic.

The USA Duathlon Virtual Run-Bike-Run was USA Triathlon’s third virtual event.

The organisation previously hosted the world’s first entirely online swim, bike and run event - the Time to Tri Virtual Triathlon - last November.

A #DreamingSeason Time to Tri Virtual Triathlon was also held in February.

USA Triathlon said it plans to offer several more virtual racing opportunities throughout 2020, including a #TriWeek Virtual Challenge at the end of June in conjunction with National Triathlon Week.