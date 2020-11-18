Oleg Kurbatov, the head of the regional athletics body in Moscow, has become the latest official to be nominated for President of the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF).

Kurbatov, put forward for the position by the Belgorod Region Athletics Federation, is the fifth candidate for the top job at the embattled body.

Four-time Olympic medallist Irina Privalova, Russian Triathlon Federation chief Peter Ivanov, sports manager Mikhail Gusev - who was a candidate for the post in February, before withdrawing late on - and Andrei Shlyapnikov, director of the Russian Student Athletics Championships, have also been nominated to stand in the November 30 election.

Kurbatov's candidacy for the post comes despite him being excluded from the RusAF election in February due to non-compliance with the eligibility criteria.

Yevgeny Yurchenko was elected RusAF President during the February election but resigned in July after the organisation missed a deadline to pay a fine to World Athletics.

The RusAF, suspended since 2015 when allegations of state-sponsored doping emerged, avoided expulsion in August by paying World Athletics the $6.31 million (£4.8 million/€5.32 million) fine, stemming from an anti-doping rule violation by world indoor high jump champion Danil Lysenko and subsequent cover-up.

Seven RusAF officials - including then-President Dmitry Shlyakhtin - were charged by the Athletics Integrity Unit with obstructing an anti-doping investigation by allegedly forging documents to explain Lysenko's missed tests.

World Athletics has given the RusAF until March 1 to present the global governing body with a reinstatement plan.