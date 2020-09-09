The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) is confident organisers of the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou can overcome the "huge challenge" of staging the event, according to director general Husain Al-Musallam.

OCA officials praised Hangzhou 2022 following the latest virtual meeting of the Coordination Committee for the Games this week.

Al-Musallam said organisers had made "excellent progress", while Coordination Committee chairman Raja Randhir Singh said cooperation with local officials, even when they are unable to travel to Hangzhou because of the coronavirus pandemic, was a "positive sign for the future".

Hangzhou 2022, along with the Chinese Olympic Committee and the General Administration of Sport of China, presented reports on seven major themes, including the sports programme, venue construction, marketing, the Torch Relay and the Asian Games Festival and Expo.

Twelve of the 53 competition venues for the Games are new, 33 are being renovated and eight will be temporary, with construction expected to be completed by March.

Test events will then be held from June 2021, the OCA said.

"The OCA is very happy with the excellent progress and achievements of the Hangzhou 2022 Organising Committee," said Al-Musallam.

"Time is short, the challenge is huge but we are confident that we will make it the best Asian Games in history and the best model for multi-sport events in the world."

Singh, a life vice-president of the OCA, claimed he had "no doubt" Hangzhou 2022 will be "one of the finest Asian Games we have had".

"The way the Organising Committee is working and the way we are cooperating together, even though we cannot visit Hangzhou at this moment, is a very positive sign for the future," he added.

The 2022 Asian Games are due to run from September 10 to 25, with 40 sports on the programme and more than 10,000 athletes expected to compete.