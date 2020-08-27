Hangzhou 2022 organisers have warned against the use of its intellectual property developed for the Asian Games without authorisation in a bid to prevent copyright breaches after sanctioning two firms.

It aims to safeguard the Organising Committee's legal rights and interests, with the Hangzhou Market Supervisory Authority imposing punishment on two firms that were accused of unauthorised use of the Asian Games logo for commercial purposes.

In a statement on Twitter, Hangzhou 2022 warned: "Uses of intellectual properties related to Hangzhou Asian Games without prior permission and/or in unauthorised manners are subject to punishment by law."

This emblem for the Games was unveiled on August 6 in 2018, which was also joined by a detailed description of the copyright rules for it.

An application for copyright for the Hangzhou 2022 symbols were submitted on August 3 and once approved, barred organisations or individuals from using it for commercial purposes.

Organisations and individuals must partner with Hangzhou 2022 or require permission from the Organising Committee to use the emblems of the Games for commercial purposes ©Hangzhou 2022

These included using the logo on packaging, service activities, advertisements, selling the emblem itself as well as any activity that suggests there is sponsorship or a direct relationship with the Hangzhou 2022 organisers through a company or individual.

It also stressed that the emblem must be used for its intended purpose and should not be misrepresented.

Hangzhou 2022 is set to be the third time that China hosts the Asian Games, having previously done so in 1990 in Beijing and 2010 in Guangzhou.

It will be the 19th edition of the Games and is scheduled to take place from September 10 to 25 in 2022.

Hangzhou 2022 will also host the fourth edition of the Asian Para Games, which are due to take place from October 9 to 15.