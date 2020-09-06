A badminton test event for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games will be held as part of the city's International Day celebrations this month.

Competition will take place between September 11 and 13, organisers of the Games confirmed.

Matches will take place at the Binjiang Gymnasium, which will host badminton when Hangzhou stages the Asian Games in two years' time.

The Chinese city has marked International Day twice before, with the day itself falling yesterday.

This year, a range of events are due to take place to celebrate, up until September 17.

Hangzhou is celebrating its International Day with numerous events ©Getty Images

A fitness event themed on the Asian Games has already been held.

The 2022 Asian Games are due to run from September 10 to 25, with 40 sports on the programme and more than 10,000 athletes expected to compete.

China is due to host for the first time since the 2010 Games in Guangzhou.