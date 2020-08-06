The organisers of Hangzhou 2022 have pledged to use "smart" language services at the next edition of the Asian Games.

Important documents, signs, reports, speeches, press releases, manuals and guides will all need to be translated from Chinese to English during the multi-sport event.

Other languages will also be used with organisers pledging to provide a "high-level" service to athletes, team officials, technical officials, media and other personnel.

A mobile phone app will also be produced to allow visitors quick translation services.

"In order to ensure the smooth advancement of the Asian Games preparations and smooth communication between participants from various countries and regions during the competition, the external liaison department of the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee has established a language service to provide services such as translation, interpretation and intelligent language," a statement said.

A deal signed with the Zhejiang International Studies University includes translation services ©Hangzhou 2022

"In the future, large-scale conferences and events organised by the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee will use remote manual conference simultaneous interpretation, and the 'intelligent language service' project will play a more important role in the operation of the event."

Last month, Hangzhou 2022 signed a cooperation agreement with the Zhejiang International Studies University, which includes plans for a language volunteer team which will provide professional services during the Games.

"The Asian Games are mostly in Asian countries and regions, so the Oriental Language and Culture Institute will play a major role in providing volunteers in Korean, Japanese, Arabic, Turkish and other languages," said the university's Qiu Ping.

"We can almost provide all the minor language services needed for the Hangzhou Asian Games."