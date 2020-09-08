Caster Semenya has lost an appeal to the Swiss Supreme Court over a World Athletics ruling which means she must take medication in order to reduce her testosterone levels.

The current rules force athletes with differences in sexual development (DSD) to take drugs to medically reduce their naturally-occurring testosterone if they want to compete in women's events ranging from 400 metres to a mile.

Semenya, the 800m champion at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games, had previously appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over the policy, but was unsuccessful.

This latest ruling is a further blow for Semenya, who will be unable to defend her Olympic crown at the postponed Tokyo 2020 Games unless she takes medication as things stand.

"I am very disappointed by this ruling, but refuse to let World Athletics drug me or stop me from being who I am," the South African said in response to the ruling.

"Excluding female athletes or endangering our health solely because of our natural abilities puts World Athletics on the wrong side of history.

"I will continue to fight for the human rights of female athletes, both on the track and off the track, until we can all run free the way we were born.

"I know what is right and will do all I can to protect basic human rights, for young girls everywhere."

The World Athletics regulations mean that DSD athletes with naturally high levels of testosterone wanting to compete over the distances in question need to medically limit that level to less than 5 nmol/L, double the normal female range of below 2 nmol/L.

World Athletics, known as the International Amateur Athletic Federation when the controversial rules were introduced, insists that they exist to protect women's sport, but others have criticised them for infringing on human rights.

Caster Semenya has won two Olympic titles ©Getty Images

Norton Rose Fulbright, the law firm representing Semenya, said she was considering her options and highlighted that the World Medical Association had previously called on physicians not to help implement the World Athletics regulations.

A United Nations report published in July was critical of the regulations, which it said "effectively legitimise the surveillance of all women athletes based on stereotypes of femininity" and "denies athletes with variations in sex characteristics an equal right to participate in sports and violates the right to non-discrimination more broadly."

In contrast, the CAS verdict found the regulations to be "necessary, reasonable and proportionate" to protect the fairness of women's sport.

In addition to the Olympic titles, Semenya is a three-time world champion over 800m - winning gold medals in 2009, 2011 and 2017.

Semenya won Commonwealth Games titles in the 800m and 1500m races at Gold Coast 2018.

She is the most high-profile athlete impacted by the rules regarding DSD athletes' testosterone levels.

