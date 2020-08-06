The European Tour has disqualified John Catlin from this week's English Championship after he broke COVID-19 protocols by visiting a local restaurant with his caddie.

Catlin, the world number 242, and his caddie Nathan Mulrooney were caught having dinner in a town near this week’s venue in Ware, Hertfordshire.

Under European Tour guidelines for the restart of its events, players and caddies must stay within the circuit's bubble – the course and a designated hotel.

"The duo visited a local restaurant on the evening of Tuesday August 4 outside the tournament bubble, hence compromising the Tour's health guidelines, and were withdrawn from the tournament with immediate effect as a result," the European Tour said in a statement.

The world number 242 apologised for breaking COVID-19 rules imposed by the European Tour ©Getty Images

Catlin admitted the breach of coronavirus protocols and has been replaced by South African Wilco Nienaber for the event, which began at Hanbury Manor Marriott Hotel and Country Club today.

"I apologise to my fellow players and everyone involved with the tournament this week for this error of judgment," said Catlin.

"I understand the European Tour's decision and accept the sanction."

Other sportsmen to have fallen foul of COVID-19 protocols include English cricketer Jofra Archer, who was withdrawn from the squad for the second Test against West Indies after breaking the bio-secure bubble by visiting home after the first Test.

Catlin has played mostly on the Asian and European circuits in his career.

The 29-year-old has seven professional wins to his name and made six starts on the PGA Tour in 2019.