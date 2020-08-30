World Karate Federation (WKF) President Antonio Espinós has addressed how the sport is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in a second round of online meetings with national bodies.

Close to 80 national federations - 26 of them European - took part in three days of meetings.

Espinós highlighted the importance of unity and accountability from members in helping to maintain the sport during the pandemic.

"After the first round of meetings that we had in May, and now after closely listening to each one of you today, I have the perception that the karate world is in a much better position now than what it was only a few months ago," Espinós said.

"I am pleased and honoured to receive all this great feedback from all of you, and I want to express my gratitude for your essential contribution to the progress of our sport."

Promotion of the sport was top of the agenda, with different scenarios for how competition could resume also discussed.

There is another meeting scheduled to be held by the end of the year.

Some of the European delegates during WKF's online meeting ©WKF

The WKF calendar for the remained of 2020 has been wiped out by the pandemic, with no events currently scheduled.

Karate 1-Premier League competitions in Rabat and Madrid were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a Moscow leg currently postponed.

This year's Karate World Championships in Dubai were also postponed until 2021.

Karate is due to make its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 - event event postponed until 2021 because of the global health crisis.

"The whole karate family are waiting for the return of our beloved sport," Espinós added.

"While this moment comes, I am sure that our athletes and representatives will continue to inspire and to give us hope.

"It is our responsibility to offer our fans and stakeholders the opportunity to celebrate the values, unity, and dedication of our beloved sport.

"I have a great sense of optimism for the coming months.

"I am sure that together, and with the efforts of all the parties involved, we will be able to resume our activities very soon.

"We are hoping that our athletes will be able to go back to competing as soon as the situation allows it."