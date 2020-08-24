The Asian Karate Federation (AKF) broadcast its kata training webinar live on Facebook due to demand exceeding the 1,000-person limit which had been in place for the online session.

Seven-time world champion and ninth dan Tsuguo Sakumoto led the session.

Sakumoto was formerly chairman of the World Karate Federation Technical Commission.

The online session was the third in the AKF's Technical Webinar Series, with the previous two centred on coaching and referees.

𝗔𝗞𝗙 𝗞𝗔𝗧𝗔 𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗜𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗪𝗘𝗕𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗥 - 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗢𝗡 𝗙𝗔𝗖𝗘𝗕𝗢𝗢𝗞 Due to overwhelming response from AKF members, we have reached the quota of... Posted by AKF Asian Karate Federation on Friday, 21 August 2020

The AKF has now announced the next webinar, on kumite training, which will be the final session of the series.

The main speaker will be Puvaneswaran Ramasamy, the Thailand national kumite coach and a four-time Asian Games medallist.

He won two Asian Games gold medals in the under-55-kilogram kumite division competing for Malaysia.

Puvaneswaran is expected to talk about incorporating sports science into high-performance kumite training, among other topics.

The webinar is due to take place on August 29 at 9 am GMT.