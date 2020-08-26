World Karate Federation President Antonio Espinós welcomed Sweden's return to training and urged other nations to "follow the example".

As the karate world takes steps to resume activities under regulations to stop the spread of COVID-19, a training camp was staged in Bosön, Stockholm.

The Swedish Karate Federation said they hosted the three-day event following the recommendations of the authorities and stated that all athletes, officials and referees successfully complied with the rules.

Different activities were held at the camp including tests of physical abilities, a meeting of the national federation Board and the national team coaches, lectures with the Swedish armed forces, anti-doping outreach, and sessions with a sports psychologist.

Kumite bouts also took place as athletes got the opportunity to prepare for competitions.

"We are going through very difficult times, and the absence of competitions is making the situation even harder for our athletes," Espinós said.

Did you miss Ryo Kiyuna's KARATE training session? No worries!!



You can watch the full video here 👉https://t.co/6ftIOSRvCx#Karate 🥋 #LearnKarateWith pic.twitter.com/1DWG7A4h4D — World Karate Federation 🥋 (@worldkarate_wkf) August 24, 2020

"It is very encouraging to see that National Federations like our friends in Sweden are working hard to organise activities in order to try to go back to normal as soon as possible.

"The efforts of the Swedish national federation are even more remarkable as they include kumite.

"I sincerely thank them for the initiative, and I hope other National Federations follow the example."

Swedish Karate Federation President Urban Andersson claims there is a "common view" in Sweden that maintaining sports activities "in as great extent as possible" carries more benefits than cancelling everything.

"As of now, we can gather up to 50 persons at a time, as long as we set regulations to prevent spreading the COVID-19 virus," Andersson added.

"Our main goal is to keep the athletes' spirits up, inspire them and help them maintain the best possible training, awaiting WKF competitions to start again.

"Our camps play a vital part in doing that.

"Of course, this also includes our coaches and referees."