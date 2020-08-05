The World Karate Federation (WKF) has launched the online version of its accredited coaching course, giving people a place to become qualified while COVID-19 restrictions continue.

The new programme will allow coaches to obtain accreditation remotely while competitions and sporting activities are halted due to the pandemic.

Spanning a duration of six months, the course will require coaches to complete different modules before receiving their certificate.

Online seminars and lessons are also included in the duration of the course.

It will consist of the same content as the face-to-face courses which have been taught at events.

Coaches will hold their license for three years, starting once activity resumes ©WKF

The new online programme instead develops some areas in greater detail, however.

The course will include six modules such as "the coach", "the athlete", "athlete welfare", kata and kumite competitions and "officiation".

Any license obtained in the course is valid for three years upon the resumption of WKF activity.

The first online seminar of the new accredited coach course is scheduled to start at the end of August.