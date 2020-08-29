Yaroslav Yakushina has expressed her aim to qualify for the Olympic Games for a second time, with the Russian facing strong internal competition to participate at Tokyo 2020.

Yakushina competed at the Rio 2016 Olympics in the women’s 75 kilogram middleweight event.

The Russian boxer won her opening bout, but was beaten in the quarter-finals by eventual champion Claressa Shields of the United States.

Yakushina has targeted victory at the Russian Championships in Ulyanovsk, which is scheduled to take place from October 24 to November 1.

She told the Russian Boxing Federation that she hopes victory will boost her prospects of competing at the postponed Olympic Games in Tokyo next year.

Claressa Shields overcame Yaroslav Yakushina in the quarter-finals at Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

"My task is to become the first number in the Russian Championship, to prove the fact that I am the best in this weight category," said Yakushina, the captain of Russia’s women’s boxing team.

"I would very much like to perform at the Olympics again.

"I really want to once again experience the taste of the Games and already be on the highest step of the podium.

"I remember my emotions after a successful selection in Rio - it's worth a lot.

"The whole path was difficult for me."

Yakushina faces competition from Saadat Dalgatova, Darima Sandakova and Galina Golovchenko for Russia’s spot in the women’s 69kg event.

Dalgatova had been selected to compete at the European Olympic boxing qualifier earlier this year, but the event was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dalgatova reached the quarter-finals before the event was halted.