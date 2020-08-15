USA Boxing has announced Naomi Graham and Joseph Hicks will serve as team captains in the build-up to and during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Graham and Hicks were selected after a vote of the of the 13 Olympic qualification team members.

The vote was held during their latest training camp in Colorado Springs.

"I’m delighted for both Naomi and Joe," Billy Walsh, USA Boxing head coach, said.

"It’s a great honour to be selected by their peers for the position of captain for their respective teams.

"Both bring good qualities to the position, and we look forward to working together to put Team USA on top of the podium."

Graham was set to represent the US team in the women’s 75-kilogram middleweight division at the Americas Boxing qualifier, which was postponed earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lima 2019 Pan American Games silver medallist welcomed the opportunity to serve as one of the two team captains.

"I am so excited to be newly selected as a captain for the USA Boxing team," said Graham, who is a staff sergeant in the United States Army.

"We are a team that is motivated, dedicated to continue growth and passionate about gold medals, which is something I inspire to continue to bring to the table, while remembering leadership is an actual word, not a position."

Naomi Graham is aiming to represent the United States in the women's 75kg event at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

Hicks is aiming to represent the US in the men’s 75kg middleweight event at the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

"Success occurs when opportunity meets preparation," he said.

"Being named captain is an opportunity to become everything people said I wouldn’t be, so I thank them for the motivation to helping me get to this position."

The USA Boxing team of the Tokyo 2020 qualifier also included Virginia Fuchs at 51kg, Anthony Herrera at 52kg, Andrea Medina and Bruce Carrington at 57kg, Rashida Ellis at 60kg, Keyshawn Davis at 63kg, and Oshae Jones and Delante Johnson at 69kg.

Rahim Gonzales was selected to compete at 81kg, Darius Fulghum at 91kg and Richard Torrez Jr at over-91kg.

Buenos Aires is expected to host the Americas Olympic qualifier, with the event potentially organised during the first quarter of 2021.

Qualifying events in Africa and Asia were completed before the coronavirus crisis forced a shutdown of sport worldwide and led to the postponement of Tokyo 2020 by a year.

The European Olympic qualifier was halted mid-event due to coronavirus.

That competition and the Americas qualifier are expected to take place prior to a World Olympic qualification event, giving boxers a final chance to secure their places at the Games.