The World Karate Federation (WKF) has published a simplified version of its COVID-19 guidelines.

Aimed at athletes, fans and event organisers, the document attempts to provide a user-friendly version of the regulations published on June 23.

There is also a graphic version of the document, which has been reviewed by the WKF, the governing body's Medical Committee, and Organising Committees for upcoming events.

The recommendations are a minimum requirement for karate events, with each competition also having to follow public health advice.

Participants have been told to monitor their health and check for any coronavirus symptoms 14 days before arrival, and are also required to take a pre-event health test.

While at the event, participants are encouraged to practice good etiquette such as avoiding handshakes and hugging.

They will also have to take daily health screenings and not share equipment, in particular cups and bottles.

Karate events have been suspended due to the pandemic, with many athletes training at home ©Getty Images

Officials, volunteers, and athletes involved in weigh-ins and medal ceremonies will wear masks and social distancing will be respected.

Coaching briefings are set to be held virtually and only one coach for each competitor will be allowed in the warm-up area.

Numerous WKF events have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, with the the Karate 1-Premier League leg in Moscow postponed last week and competitions in Moroccan capital Rabat and Spanish capital Madrid were cancelled.

This year's Karate World Championships in Dubai were also postponed until 2021 last month.

A one-year delay to the event, which had been scheduled to take place from November 17 to 22, was approved by the WKF.

Postponing the 2021 World Championships has had a knock-on effect for the 2022 edition of the event in Budapest, which has moved to 2023.