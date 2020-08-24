Anna van der Breggen and Stefan Küng earned time trial titles at the Road European Championships in Plouay.

Dutch cyclist van der Breggen completed the 25.6 kilometre course in 34min 03sec to triumph in the women's contest.

Compatriot Ellen Van Dijk was 31 seconds off the pace to take silver, while third-placed Marlen Reusser of Switzerland finished 59 seconds behind the winner.

"I had opponents but in a time trial you do it alone and so you don’t see anybody," van der Breggen said, as reported by Cycling News.

"For me, I focused for a long time on this and I wanted to do a good time trial, and in the last COVID-19 period, so this feels really good that it paid off and I could win here today.

"It feels very special."

Stefan Küng was the winner in the men's time trial at the Road European Championships ©UEC

Van der Breggen is the reigning Olympic road race champion and is set to battle for the European title on Thursday (August 27).

In the men's time trial, Switzerland's Küng recorded a time of 30:18 to triumph.

He beat Remi Cavagna of France by 17 seconds and Victor Campenaerts of Belgium by 21 seconds.

The men's road race is scheduled for Wednesday (August 26).

The Bretagne Classic Ouest-France and GP Plouay – L’Orient Agglomération races will also be taking place in Plouay this week, with both due to be held tomorrow.

Strict measures are in place during the competition due to the coronavirus pandemic, which had brought cycling to a halt earlier in the year.