Plouay in France is set to host the European Cycling Union Road Championships with competition starting tomorrow.

Competition will begin with the men's and women's time trial events tomorrow, with the men's road race on Wednesday (August 26) and the women's on Thursday (August 27).

A mixed relay is then scheduled to be held on Friday (August 28), when action concludes.

Both the men's and women's events boast a star-studded line up.

Among the contenders for the men's road race are Belgian Olympic gold medallist Greg van Avermaet, Norway's 2017 European champion Alexander Kristoff, Dutch mountain bike and cyclo-cross European champion Mathieu van der Poel and French sprinters Arnaud Demare and Nacer Bouhanni.

The women's contest is expected to be dominated by Dutch cyclists, with reigning European champion Amy Pieters, Olympic gold medallist Anna van der Breggen, world champion Annemiek van Vleuten, and multiple Olympic and world medallist Marianne Vos all due to compete.

Reigning champion Amy Pieters is set to compete at the Road European Championships in Plouay ©Getty Images

Plouay is a regular destination for cycling events, with the area welcoming the Road World Championships in 2000.

Organisers stepped in to host the European Championships in July, with original host city Trentino now staging the Championships in 2021.

The Bretagne Classic Ouest-France and GP Plouay – L’Orient Agglomération races will also be taking place in Plouay this week, with both scheduled for Tuesday (August 25).

Strict measures will be in place during competition due to the coronavirus pandemic, which had brought cycling to a halt earlier in the year.